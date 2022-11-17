Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

David Baddiel apologises to Jason Lee for blackface mockery in his new documentary Jews Don’t Count

Lee had previously called out Baddiel for not apologising to him personally

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:19
Comments
David Baddiel says there are ‘so many issues’ with Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust comments

David Baddiel has revealed that, in his new documentary Jews Don’t Count, he apologises to former footballer Jason Lee for impersonating him in blackface in the Nineties.

Baddiel and fellow comic Frank Skinner once had a BBC show called Fantasy Football League, in which they ridiculed footballers.

Much of their mockery was directed at Lee, the Black Nottingham Forest player. Baddiel would portray Lee as dim-witted, with a pineapple on top of his head to imitate Lee’s hairstyle. Skinner would put on a strong Northern accent to portray Lee’s then-manager, Frank Clark.

At one point, Baddiel wore blackface when depicting Lee.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (17 November), Baddiel said: “I shamefully impersonated Jason Lee in blackface 25 years ago on Fantasy Football, and I felt that it was important, if I’m going to do a documentary about Jewish representation and minorities, that I should go and meet Jason and apologise and talk to him.”

Recommended

He added: “At the end of the conversation, he talked passionately about how he’d like to stand up for Jews and fight antisemitism in football.”

Baddiel’s documentary sees him argue that antisemitism isn’t considered as unacceptable as other forms of discrimination, even by people who support other minority groups. It features contributions from David Schwimmer, Stephen Fry, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Safran Foer, Neil Gaiman, Miriam Margolyes, Howard Jacobson and Rachel Riley.

David Baddiel

(ITV)

Baddiel has issued a number of apologies on social media, but, in 2020, Lee called out the pair for never apologising to him personally.

“I never received an apology from Baddiel and Skinner,” he said, adding: “It’s never too late. I think that would be good for maybe my children to hear that, and it would show them that in today’s day and age people maybe are more remorseful, and people are having to look at how they act.”

Jews Don’t Count airs on Channel 4 on Monday 21 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in