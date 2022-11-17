Lily-Rose addresses silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lily-Rose Depp has addressed her silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile defamation trial.

In May, her father was embroiled in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard, in which he sued her for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Amid the six-week Virginia trial, Depp received aggressive messages from Johnny’s fans, calling on her to vocally support her father.

However, she stayed silent and has remained so ever since.

Now, in her new December/January cover story with Elle, Depp defended her privacy, saying: “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.

“I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

She added: “And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

Lily-Rose Depp (Getty)

Depp is the eldest child of Johnny, whom he shares with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis. They also share 20-year-old son Jack.

Johnny and Paradis dated for 14 years, beginning in 1998. Shortly after, he began dating Heard, who he went on to marry three years later in 2015.

In 2016, Heard filed for divorce, which was finalised a year later in 2017.

During the May trial, nearly every detail of their tumultuous relationship was exposed to the world.

Depp went on to win the trial, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed him on all three counts. He was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damage.

Heard was also awarded $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

However, Depp has filed an appeal claiming the case was “fatally flawed”, while Heard separately argued that the verdict was “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent” in her appeals outline.