David Blaine had to have his shoulder relocated by audience members at his Las Vegas show after one of the stunts went wrong on opening night.

On Friday (10 March), the magician kicked off his new show In Spades at the Resorts World Theatre in Vegas. One stunt in the show sees Blaine jump from tall scaffolding, which stands at nine storeys, into a pile of cardboard boxes on stage.

However, during the first show, the 49-year-old fell badly and dislocated his shoulder upon landing.

Members of the crew rushed to Blaine’s side to help him, but ended up asking for help from any doctors in the audience who could pop his shoulder back into place.

Five medical professionals made themselves known and worked to fix his shoulder on stage, relocating it so that Blaine could continue with the show.

The magician shared a video to Instagram showing him lying on the stage, surrounded by the doctors.

In it, Blaine can be heard telling them into his microphone that his shoulder is “burning” while they reassure him. In the end, they are able to work together and put back his shoulder.

“Wow that hurt!” he captioned the clip.

In a second video, which showed Blaine badly landing the jump, he wrote: “I was a little off-target… Luckily 5 orthopaedic surgeons in the house.”

One commenter wrote: “‘Is there a doctor in the House,’ David said! Crazy to see in person how many people were willing to go out and help from the audience it wouldn’t have been possible to move the show forward without the group of doctors.”

A representative for Resorts World confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Blaine’s shoulder had been sorted by the medical professionals in the crowd.

“Mr Blaine was treated by doctors from the audience on stage in front of the assembled crowd, where they successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort,” their statement read.

“After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humour.”

Blaine’s next In Spades show will take place on Friday 28 April.