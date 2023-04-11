David Dimbleby ‘turns down’ offer to cover King’s coronation

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has turned down the chance to play a role in the BBC’s coverage of the King’s coronation, according to reports.

The BBC’s coverage of the 6 May event will be led by Kirsty Young, 54, in a studio outside Buckingham Palace, with Huw Edwards, 61, and Clare Balding, 52, providing commentary.

Dimbleby, 84, was offered a role in the coverage, according to a report in The Times, but opted against playing “second fiddle” in the presenting lineup.

The Independent has contacted Dimbleby’s representatives for comment.

It is not clear what exactly Dimbleby’s role would have entailed, but it signals a shift from tradition: his father Richard covered the funeral of George VI in 1952 and Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation the following year.

Dimbleby himself has been a prominent figure in the BBC’s royal coverage for many years and he came out of retirement last September to cover the Queen’s funeral procession.

Edwards’ role in the coronation reporting comes after he received huge praise for the way in which he announced the news of the Queen’s death.

Young, meanwhile, received excellent reviews for her coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

Dimbleby had played a role in that coverage, voicing the Queen’s committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

David Dimbleby with the Special Recognition award at the National Television Awards 2019 (PA Archive)

Following his work on last year’s funeral, Dimbleby had questioned the Palace’s influence over the BBC. “There was this complete list of things that no broadcaster could show because the copyright belongs to Buckingham Palace,” he said.

“I think that’s wrong, just wrong. It’s just interesting how tightly controlled monarchy is.”

Dimbleby said that during the live broadcast from St George’s Chapel, the team were told by the palace not to show Prince George touching his nose, or Beatrice and Eugenie leaving St George’s.

He had also presented a documentary series, Days that Shook the BBC, in which he claimed that the corporation was more scared of Buckingham Palace than any government.