David Gail, an actor best known for his work on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles, has died aged 58.

Gail starred in season four of the Nineties teen drama series, playing Stuart Carson, the one-time fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh.

His death was announced by his sister, Katie Colmenares, on Saturday (20 January), who named him as her “best friend”.

Alongside a picture of the two of them embracing, Colmenares wrote in an Instagram caption: “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me, by my side always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone.

“I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

The cause and date of Gail’s death are unknown.

Among the people paying tribute in the comments section of the post included Peter Ferriero, the host of the podcast Beverly Hills 90210 Show, on which Gail had once featured.

“David was a kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more,” Ferriero wrote.

“He was [full] of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know [him]. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all.”

Gail was born in Tampa, Florida in 1965. Throughout the Nineties, he worked regularly as a TV actor, scoring roles in shows such as Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, and Doogie Howser, MD.

To many, Gail will be most recognisable from his recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Stuart, a wealthy heir to a business empire who had a romance with Brenda after being set up on a blind date by their parents.

David Gail, known for playing Stuart Carson in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, has died (Getty Images)

After only a fortnight of dating, the pair got engaged before Brenda called it off ahead of their Las Vegas nuptials.

Speaking about his experience playing Stuart on the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, Gail recalled being moved by the scene in which his character proposed to Brenda.

“When I say ‘What are you doing for the rest of your life?’, that moment, and those words were very romantic to me. They weren’t cheesy at all to me, and I felt in that moment: ‘Wow, this is such a beautiful and big thing to say to someone; to say it sincerely,’” he explained.

“It was cathartic in a way, being there for that question – not just the words, but the act of saying: I’m yours, do you want to be mine? It was one of the more poignant moments in that whole arc.”

After Beverly Hills, 90210, Gail played Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah, before becoming the second of three actors to play Dr Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of medical drama Port Charles, a spin-off of General Hospital.