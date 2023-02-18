Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Harbour has shared his response to his Stranger Things castmate Noah Schnapp coming out as gay.

Schnapp openly referred to being gay last month in a TikTok video, in which he humorously describes the lack of fanfare after he came out to his friends and family.

His Stranger Things character Will Byers is also gay, and the actor made a link between them in his caption: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Since then, fans of the actor and the hit Netflix show have congratulated Schnapp for being open about this aspect of his identity.

In an interview with E!, Harbour also shared his encouragement for his younger co-star.

“I’m always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out,” David said of Schnapp’s announcement on Friday (17 February). “That was terrific.”

Harbour, who places Sheriff Jim Hopper in the retro sci-fi drama, recently took the opportunity to defend an interior design decision of his wife, Lily Allen.

Fans mocked the singer’s choice to have carpet in their bathroom, to which Harbour said: “There’s a romance to a carpeted bathroom.”

Elsewhere in his interview with E!, Harbour confirmed that he has “complete faith” that the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, would follow up the hugely popular season four with episodes that are just as thrilling.

“I mean, every season they’ve knocked it out of the park. Each season seems to get better in terms of what the show is,” he noted.

“I have complete faith that whenever we get the scripts they’re going to be phenomenal and they’re going to stick the landing. They always do.”