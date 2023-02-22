David Harbour says ‘it’s definitely time’ to end Stranger Things

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Harbour has said that “it’s definitely time” to end Stranger Things.

The 47-year-old actor, who played the role of Jim Hopper since the show’s first season, recently shared his thoughts about the show’s ending.

Harbour, who will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth and final season, told Discussing Film: “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it.”

“Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.

“But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects.

“And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Last week, Harbour also shared his response to his Stranger Things castmate Noah Schnapp coming out as gay.

“I’m always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out,” Harbour said of Schnapp’s announcement. “That was terrific.”

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Schnapp humorously described the lack of fanfare after he came out to his friends and family, in a TikTok video.

His Stranger Things character Will Byers is also gay, and the actor spoke of a link between them in his caption: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Since then, fans of the actor and the hit Netflix show have congratulated Schnapp for being open about this aspect of his identity.