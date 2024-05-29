David Lynch announces new mystery project dropping next week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

David Lynch has teased an upcoming project that is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 5.

The Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive director’s last reboot of his 1990s television series Twin Peaks finished in 2017, with the show’s network Showtime saying they would be happy to make another season.

Lynch, 78, announced his mystery project on X/Twitter in a 22 second long clip on Monday (May 27), stoking fans’ hopes more episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return are on the way.

In the clip, Lynch announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, something is coming along for you to see and hear and it will be coming along on June 5.”

One fan celebrated the potential return of Twin Peaks in the comments, writing “Oh my god, it’s finally happening.” Meanwhile, others shared photos of the show’s key character Laura Palmer.

Lynch has not given any further details about the mysterious release. However, he has previously spoken about an animated project called Snootworld.

Last month, the filmmaker told Deadline he had struggled to find backers for Snootworld, which he began working on two decades ago with Caroline Thompson (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands).

“Just recently, I thought someone might be interested in getting behind this, so I presented it to Netflix in the last few months, but they rejected it,” he said.

“Old-fashioned fairytales are considered groaners: apparently, people don’t want to see them. It’s a different world now, and it’s easier to say no than to say yes.”

The director’s last feature film was Inland Empire, which he released in 2006. He previousl caused excitement in 2017 after announcing a new film project, which ended up being the Netflix short What Did Jack Do?.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Meanwhile, Showtime confirmed they would make more episodes of Twin Peaks whenever Lynch was ready back in 2018.

“We’re thrilled we did Twin Peaks, absolutely thrilled,” programming president Gary Levine said on the Television Critics Association press tour.

“The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary,” he added. “I don’t know how soon he wants to do [more]. The door is always open to Mark [Frost] and David for Twin Peaks — or anything else they want to talk about.”

Speaking previously about returning for a fourth season of Twin Peaks, Lynch said: “I’ve learned never say never.”

However, the director added: "It’s too early to say if there will be a fourth season of the series.

“If that were the case, we would have to wait a few more years because it took me four and a half years to write and film this season."

It has now been seven years since Twin Peaks: The Return wrapped.