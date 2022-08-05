David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
‘I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,’ Spade said
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.
Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.
During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.
“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” Spade told Tyson.
“I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid.”
The Grown Ups star, who is friends with Rock, said that it would have been the new “slap heard around the world”, with Smith’s coming in second.
“He would love to get that off the books,” he said. “To just have Kate go [makes slapping sounds]… even backhand I’d be fine with.”
After Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars, Spade tweeted, “A GI Jane joke???” in reference to the joke Rock had made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
After Smith posted an apology video for the incident on 29 July, saying he’d reached out to Rock, sources told People that Rock had no interest in speaking with the actor.
“This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris,” the source said. “Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine.”
