Georgia Tennant pokes fun at ‘dilf’ husband David Tennant in ‘hilarious’ post

David Tennant’s wife Georgia has poked fun at the Doctor Who star over his latest title, leaving fans in hysterics.

The Scottish star, who has been married to fellow actor Georgia for 12 years, is often the source of his wife’s sarcastic social media posts. On Sunday (5 November), the Staged star saw another opportunity for comedy.

She shared a post from X/Twitter account @archivedilfs, which named David as the third "dilf" of the year. A “dilf” is an acronym for the phrase “Dad I’d like to f***”.

Alongside the post, Georgia, who has five children with the actor, wrote on X/Twitter: “Once he’s Googled what ‘Dilf’ means, he’ll be thrilled. And unbearable.”

Fans were in hsyterics over the “hilarious” post, with one writing: “I‘m trying extremely hard not to start laughing at the train station.” Another added: “As if I needed another reason to love these two.”

Several others fans pointed out a scene in ITV’s crime drama Broadchurch, in which Tennant’s character, DI Alec Hardy, discovers what the phrase “dilf” means. “He doesn’t know already?” one questioned.

David played the 10th incarnation of the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010. He met his wife after they appeared in the BBC show together in 2008 episode “The Doctor’s Daughter”.

The actor previously said he felt “stupid” marrying the daughter of a fellow Doctor Who actor (Georgia’s father is Peter Davison, who played the fifth Doctor from 1981 to 1984).

Speaking about their relationship on broadcaster Gaby Roslin’s podcast, Tennant admitted: “Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the doctors, it all felt a bit stupid – there were a lot of things against it.”

However, Georgia said she was “very much the driving force” for the pair getting together, stating: “Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened.”

“I very much fell into stalker category,” she continued. ”Thank goodness I did though. I just made a decision.”

Georgia Tennant pokes fun at husband David (X/Twitter)

Tennant said he feels he “lucked out” meeting Georgia, adding: “You reach a point of your life when you’re looking for someone and it’s sort of chance which version of that perfect partner ambles along.”

David will reprise the role alongside Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble for four 60th-anniversay specials written by Russell T Davies, set to begin on 25 November.

One of David and Georgia’s children, 21-year-old Ty, appeared in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, playing Prince Aegon Targaryen II.