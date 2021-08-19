Georgia Tennant has caused excitement after sharing a rare photo with her husband, David Tennant.

The actor, who has been married to the Scottish star since 2011, shared the image to her Instagram page on Wednesday (18 August).

It shows the pair wistfully looking into the distance, ad caused many to share their dream TV project: a series of Doctor Who starring David as the Time Lord and his wife as his companion.

“Big Finish need to put you two together for a Tenth Doctor and Jenny series!” one fan responded, referencing their former roles in the series; Georgia met David while playing Jenny in 2008 episode “The Doctor’s Daughter”.

“It looks like the Doctor and the Doctor’s daughter are about to engage in a fight against the Daleks,” another person commented, with someone else stating that it “reminds me of a Doctor Who photo shoot”.

Another fan suggested Georgia should play the Doctor, with David as “her companion”.

Georgia Tennant shares rare photo with husband David – and ‘Doctor Who’ fans were loving it (Instagram @georgiatennantofficial)

The couple’s posts always receive a big response from their fans. Earlier this year, Georgia had her followers in hysterics after retweeting a post from the BBC series’ official Twitter account reading: “What item in your house always reminds you of Doctor Who?”

Alongside the retweet, in reference to her husband, she wrote the words: “I mean…”

Months earlier, she also delivered a hilarious comeback to a follower who was particularly taken by her husband on social media.

When someone said they wanted to “rail” her husband, Tennant used the opportunity to lovingly mock him, replying: “He’s far too old to even know what that means.”

Georgia’s father is Peter Davison, another former Time Lord actor, and, in 2020, David said he felt “stupid” marrying the daughter of a fellow Doctor Who actor.