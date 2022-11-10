Jump to content

David Walliams apologises after admitting to sexually explicit comment about BGT contestant

‘These were private conversations,’ the ITV reality show judge said

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 10 November 2022 10:56
Britain's Got Talent: David Walliams terrified as contortionist Papi Flex performs from graveyard

David Walliams has admitted to making sexually explicit remarks about a Britain’s Got Talent contestant.

The Little Britain comedian and children’s book author, who is a judge on the ITV series, apparently made the offensive comments during an audition show in January 2020 at the London Palladium.

Walliams’s remarks were picked up by microphones placed on the desks by producers in order to pick up the conversations between judges after each audition.

One moment caught by the audio, which was in a transcript obtained by The Guardian, allegedly hears Walliams, 51, describe a woman as being like “the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t”.

He is said to then add: “I know, she’s just like: ‘Oh, f*** off!’ I was saying, she thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t! I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.’”

An additional instance hears Walliams call a pensioner, who was auditioning, a “c***” three times while the man was walking off stage. The contestant had poked lighthearted fun at the comedian during his routine.

Walliams has apologised for the comments, telling The Guardian: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

A spokesperson for BGT production company Thames TV called Walliams’s comments “inappropriate”, but said that his comments were not intended to be broadcast. However, they said he had been briefed on the show’s “expectations as to future professional conduct”.

David Walliams

(Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Walliams and Thames TV for comment.

Walliams’s fellow judges at the time were Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, but The Guardian notes that Walliams was the only one to make offensive remarks in leaked transcripts from three episodes.

The previously mentioned instances were the only time Walliams made such comments.

