David Williams has said that he is planning a new series with Matt Lucas in which they “play a lot of different characters”.

The pair previously collaborated on the hit 2000s sketch show Little Britain, and subsequently on Come Fly With Me.

In a forthcoming appearance on tomorrow night’s (22 May) episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Walliams revealed that he and Lucas have another project in the early stages of creation.

“Me and Matt are meeting up and talking about projects. We took my mum out for dinner. We are discussing projects,” he said.

“We just have an idea of something we want to do. The idea – where we play lots of different characters, which is, you know, something people expect from us – and so we’re just going to start writing it, and if we feel it’s good and we want to share it with people, we’ll ask if anyone wants to put it on TV.”

Little Britain’s brand of boundary-pushing comedy proved popular when the series first aired, but the show has come under increasing criticism in recent years for its use of offensive stereotypes.

Last year, Lucas and Walliams issued an apology after Little Britain was removed from BBC iPlayer and BritBox due to the use of blackface and racist humour.