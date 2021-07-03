Davina McCall backtracks after agreeing with Piers Morgan’s criticism of Princess Diana statue

Davina McCall appeared to have second thoughts about her tweet criticising the recently unveiled statue of Princess Diana.

The artwork, which is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, was revealed in a private ceremony on Thursday (1 July) hosted by Prince William and Prince Harry.

The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who has an established relationship with the royal family.

While the tribute was celebrated by the late princess’s sons, not everyone was as enthusiastic.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Let’s be honest – it’s not a great statue of Diana.”

In a since deleted tweet, McCall agreed with Morgan and called the statue “stiff”.

“I really wanted to like it. But somehow… it doesn’t feel very Diana? Her joie de vivre… her radiance, her compassion. It feels stiff,” wrote the Masked Singer presenter.

Prior to deleting the tweet, a number of fans saw McCall’s comment and responded with their own criticisms of her assessment.

As reported by The Mirror, one user wrote: “Well her sons, brother & sisters are happy with it. Her sons chose what she was wearing and how she was depicted. As they’re happy then it has s*** all to do with anyone else.”

“Feels stiff? You do know it’s a statue, right?” added someone else.

McCall and Morgan weren’t the only celebrities to be underwhelmed by the statue.

ITV host Lorraine Kelly criticised the artwork when speaking on her self-titled breakfast show on Friday (2 July).

“Can I just say, I don’t really like it,” she said. “I’m sorry. I don’t know what you think, but I don’t really like the outfit.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Kelly continued: “What I do like is the strength, she looks very strong. I just don’t think it does her justice.”

In a joint statement issued after the unveiling of the statue, Harry and William thanked the artists for “their outstanding work”.