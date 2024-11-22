Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dean McCullough has told new I’m a Celebrity contestants Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles that “the Bafta is coming” after learning about the secret luxury part of the jungle.

The Love Island star, 33, and priest, 62, joined the existing campmates on Thursday’s episode, including Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Tulisa Contostavlos, Alan Halsall, and Oti Mabuse.

For now, Higgins and Coles have been kept mostly separate from the other stars, who are staying in the main camp. The latecomers have been assigned luxury accommodation in the misleadingly named “Jungle Junkyard,” which they’ve been told to keep secret from the other campmates and act like the conditions are much, much worse.

McCullough, who has so far done the majority of the challenges, was told after completing the latest Bushtucker Trial with Danny Jones, was selected by Higgins and Coles to go join them in the “Jungle Junkyard” until further notice.

Although he and Jones got eight stars from “The High Street of Horrors”, the possibility of ditching a cosy camp for one with zero luxury must have felt like a cruel twist for what was an otherwise successful trial for the Radio 1 DJ.

Higgins and Coles had kept up the pretence, feigning they would have to endure another night of sleeping on the floor. However, when Dean arrived at their camp and the charade was unveiled.

Maura told Dean: “The only half-decent thing we have over here, this red button, press that, it’s actually quite interesting. It’s not great but it’s something.”

As Dean pressed the button, he too was let in on the “Jungle Junkyard” secret, including a fully pampered bath and king-size bed. Rendered speechless, McCullough whispered: “You’ve got to be kidding me!”

After soaking in his new luxurious surroundings, McCullough was so impressed with Higgins and Coles’s acting skills, that he told them: “The BAFTA is coming!” He did caveat that by saying that they could “at least get a TV Choice award”.

Meanwhile, back in the main camp, the fellow contestants all reflected, as they said“Poor Dean,” under the assumption that he was slumming it in the “Jungle Junkyard”.

In the Jungle Junkyard, Maura kicked back and relaxed in a warm bubble bath to clean herself from the day’s Trial, complete with bath salts to provide a full spa experience to ensure she was smelling as fresh as a daisy.