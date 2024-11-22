Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity fans are already convinced they want Maura Higgins to win after being left in stitches of a Reverence Richard Coles one-liner.

The TV personalities entered the ITV jungle in Thursday night’s episode (21 November) ahead of what viewers are predicting will be an awkward reunion with a fellow campmate.

Higgins and Coles have become an inadvertent double act after producers kept them separate from the other stars, who are currently in the main camp. The latecomers have been assigned luxury accommodation.

However, the pair are sharing a double bed, with Higgins addressing this fact during a chat with producers in the Bush Telegraph.

During the latest episode, the former Love Island star said: “I never thought I’d see the day I’m about to sleep with a vicar – but my friends wouldn’t be shocked.”

Viewers were left in hysterics over Higgins’s comment, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Give her the crown.”

Others, predicting Higgins was paid a large amount of money to join the ITV series, suggested she was “worth every penny”, with one viewer calling her “brilliant”, stating: “I’m literally laughing out loud.”

Many concluded that Higgins and Coles was the adrenaline shot needed for the otherwise uneventful series, which has seen Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough been voted to take part in numerous Bushtucker Trials by the public.

This has led to outcry from a contingent of fans, who think producers should create a role whereby people can’t do multiple trials. “Change up the contestants on trials – it has become so boring seeing the same faces,” one person complained.

Not that people would mind if Higgins and Coles did trials. One fan exclaimed: “I didn’t have Maura and Richard being an iconic duo on my bingo card for this series, but I’m so here for it.”

‘I’m a Celebrity’s Maura Higgins and Richard Coles are fast becoming fan favourites ( ITV )

They will soon join existing campmates, who this year includes Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Tulisa Contostavlos, Oti Mabuse and Alan Halsall.

Ahead of the new series, Coronation Street actorAlan Halsall’s soap star ex set the record straight after a deluge of speculation about their relationship.

In the run-up to the latest edition of the show, there were numerous articles about Halsall and his ex wife and former Corrie co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson, with one unfounded report claiming she would be voting for the actor to endure the show’s grisly tasks.

Hours before the new series of I’m a Celebrity was set to begin, Hudson, who played Katy Harris in Coronation Street, shared an Instagram video denying any hostilities between herself and Halsall. She captioned the post: “Just wanted to put the record straight.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.