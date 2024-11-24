Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers have branded contestant Dean McCullough “insufferable” after he was involved in a tense exchange with Coronation Street star Alan Halsall.

McCullough is among the famous faces taking part in this year’s ITV reality contest. In the latest episode on Saturday (23 November), he met up with his fellow campmates after spending a luxurious few days in the junkyard camp with Love Island star Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.

After Higgins and Coles won a full 12 meals for the campmates in a grim Bushtucker Trial, the contestants sat down to a feast of burgers, hotdogs and chicken nuggets.

Seemingly full from the meal, McCullough had a nap on McFly singer Danny Jones’s bed as Loose Women presenter Jane Moore went to fetch firewood.

Pointing out camp rules that say contestants can’t go into the jungle to do chores alone, Halsall, who has played Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street for 26 years, attempted to gently rouse McCullough.

Unfortunately, McCullough was unimpressed at being disturbed, as Halsall asked: “You don’t fancy it? No?”

open image in gallery Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall were involved in a tense exchange ( ITV )

Halsall then went to help Moore before McCullough got up and told the soap star he could return to the main camp.

“I was trying to wake you up as soft as I could,” Halsall explained.

Even as Halsall apologised, McCullough leaned over him and put his hands on his shoulders and told him: “You need to give me a minute. Listen to me, if you’re gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute... No, no, you listen to me. You need to give me a minute, OK?”

As Halsall tried to explain himself, McCullough continued to talk over him. Halsall apologised, as McCullough said: “I don’t think you’re gonna listen, but that’s OK.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Dean McCullough was criticised for his row with Alan Halsall on I’m a Celeb ( ITV )

McCullough later proceeded to complain about Halsall waking him up in the diary room.

While the Coronation Street actor was praised by viewers for his handling of the situation, fans were less impressed with McCullough’s behaviour.

“What a guy Alan Halsall when Dean McCullough laid into him he calmly difused the situation,” one viewer said.

“Alan, don’t apologise,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “Dean McCullough is a grade A knob. Can’t stand the bloke.”

“Dean McCullough has to be up there for being one of the most insufferable people to ever be on I’m a Celeb,” another fan said.

“Dean pisses me off more with each episode,” one viewer complained. “He slept in a bed then went for a nap and has the audacity to speak like that to Alan.”

“If this episode has taught me anything it’s that Dean is a selfish bastard,” another fan said. “What has he done to make him more tired than everyone else?? You need to be a team player... then to be rude to Alan, awful.”