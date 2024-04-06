For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ralf Little has said that he wanted to continue starring as the main detective in the BBC crime show Death In Paradise if it had been possible.

Little, 44, played the intelligent, yet slightly goofy, British detective inspector Neville Parker on the show for four and a half years.

The drama, which is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, focuses on the detective inspector from the UK and his team of local police as they solve murder mysteries that continue to shake the island.

Last month, the show aired its final episode from series 13, which saw Little’s character leave the show for good as he rode off into the sunset with his love interest DS Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert). The actor had been the longest-serving DI on the series to date.

Little, also known for his work on Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps and The Royle Family, has said in a new interview that in his heart, he would have wanted to do the series for 20 more years.

“This last series was always going to be my last series, I had talks with the BBC, and with Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed that it just felt... if it was in my heart, like if it was just a heart decision, I’d have wanted to do it for 20 more years,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Despite this, Little noted his contentment that his character was able to finish his journey and get his happy ending with Florence.

DI Neville Parker hard at work at Saint Marie police station ( BBC )

“For my character Neville, it just sort of felt like his story... it deserved to be sort of finished and his sort of journey... sort of deserved to be completed and he deserved a nice happy ending and so it just felt right.”

When the final episode ended, fans were uncertain if this meant that Little had definitely left the series, but in a video shared on social media, the actor confirmed that he had exited the programme.

“There you have it. Secret’s out. My time on Saint Marie has come to an end but what an end,” he said in the video.

“New adventures await Neville and he got to sail off into the sunset with his best friend and uh…you know, who knows what happens for them next.”

Ralf Little in his final episode of ‘Death in Paradise’ ( BBC )

“I just wanna say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago. I knew I had big shoes to fill, and coming into a series beloved by millions, including me, was a huge responsibility.”

Little continued: “As Neville heads off for new challenges and adventures, and I head off for new challenges and adventures, when I look back on the time I spent on Death In Paradise and the way people took Neville into their hearts, it really has been one of the most magical experiences of my own entire life.”

Fans have said they are “devastated” by Little’s departure, though they were pleased his character eventually found love.

DI Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell reunite in ‘Death in Paradise’ season finale ( BBC )

“Neville had his happy ending but we’re all going to miss him so much,” said one fan, as another added: “My favourite DI ever. I’m gonna miss him forever.”

“This is bittersweet – I’m so delighted Neville and Florence have FINALLY got together and I wish them both all the best. But the goodbyes don’t get any easier,” one person wrote.

Little took over the show’s lead part from Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon in 2020.

Other actors who played the main DI role include My Family star Kris Marshall, whose character Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman features in the spin-off Beyond Paradise, and Bridgerton star Ben Miller.

Death In Paradise will return with a Christmas special at the end of this year and a new series is set for 2025.

The BBC said the next lead actor will be announced in “due course”.

With additional reporting from PA.