Death in Paradise viewers think that they have worked out the identity of DI Neville Parker’s mystery admirer.

*Spoilers for the recent episode of Death in Paradise are below – you have been warned*

On Sunday (18 February), the BBC drama series aired a new episode for its 13th series with Ralf Little back as the intuitive DI Neville Parker alongside Don Warrington as the local police Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

The show, which is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, focuses on the detective inspector from the UK and his police team solving murder mysteries that continue to shake the island.

During Sunday’s episode, DI Parker decides to launch his own blog about his time on the island, but nobody is reading it – apart from one commenter using the username “SunsetChaser”, who is sending Parker flirty messages.

Parker, who was quite downbeat by his lack of views on his blog, was delighted to receive first like and comment from “SunsetChaser”.

Fans are convinced they’ve worked out who “SunsetChaser” is: one of the show’s most popular characters, Parker’s former colleague DS Florence Cassell (played by French actor Josephine Jobert).

However, Cassell left the island during series 12 after she found herself in a dangerous gunpoint situation and decided to leave for her own safety. However, fans now hope she will return to the Saint Marie – and the series – and strike up a romance with DI Parker.

DI Neville Parker’s blogging career didn’t go to plan (BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

“SunsetChaser is Florence. Yep, I’m in full delusion & wishful thinking mode,” theorised one fan on X/Twitter.

“Please let SunsetChaser be Florence,” chimed another.

Meanwhile, one fan was more sceptical, and said they think SunsetChaser is Marlon “feeling awful for Neville”.

Marlon Pryce is a trainee police officer at the Honore Police Station where Parker is stationed and they have struck up a friendship, and some fans believe he is the mystery.

DI Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell (BBC / Red Planet / Amelia Troubridge)

It comes as a fan-favourite character, the green lizard named Harry remains absent from the series – much to viewers’ disappointment.

The CGI-generated creature has featured in almost every episode of the series, acting as a loyal sounding board for Parker when he’s talking through elements of the murder case.

However, Harry – who has developed quite the fanbase – has not been seen in the past three episodes of the programme, which has left viewers concerned about his future on the show.

Viewers were similarly disappointed when Harry was left out of the show’s 100th episode on 4 February.

Harry the Lizard, star of ‘Death in Paradise’ (BBC)

The episode’s director Steve Hughes eventually addressed Harry’s absence, which viewers had branded as a “snub”.

“Lots of people missed seeing Harry in tonight’s episode,” Hughes wrote on X/Twitter, adding: “We actually shot a scene with him but there was so much going on, we didn’t have time to keep it in!”

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sundays.