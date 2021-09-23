Debra Messing criticises Saturday Night Live for having Kim Kardashian as host

Will & Grace star, Debra Messing is confused why Kim Kardashian is a host on the next season of Saturday Night Live.

Kardashian is scheduled to host the second episode of the sketch show’s 47th season with Halsey as the musical guest but Messing is stumped as to why the reality star has been chosen.

Posting on Twitter, Messing said: “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Hosts of the show are usually actors, musicians or comedians who deliver a stand-up routine at the beginning of the episode and also take part in sketches along with the rest of the regular cast.

SNL was previously criticised for having then-presidential candidate, Donald Trump, as a host in 2015.

Whilst Keeping up with the Kardashians ended earlier this year, Kim and the rest of the family announced a deal with streaming service, Hulu, to deliver programming and content.

In April, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner told The Wall Street Journal that they hadn’t “really nailed down the exact format yet” regarding a future show.

Kim Kardashian also told Ellen DeGeneres on her afternoon talk show that she hoped her sister Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, would join them on the new show.