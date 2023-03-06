Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Jason and Sue Holderness reunited for an Only Fools and Horses convention over the weekend.

The former co-stars played central characters, Derek Trotter aka Del Boy and Marlene Boyce in the beloved British sitcom.

To mark the occasion, the pair took a selfie, which Holderness posted to her social media.

“So lovely to be with Sir DJ again,” she wrote alongside the photograph of the two of them on Twitter.

Holderness, 73, and Jason, 83, starred in the BBC sitcom together for 22 years.

The pair reunited at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Milton Keynes where the annual Only Fools and Horses convention was taking place.

Also in attendance was Adrian Pegg – the show’s former producer and regular director Tony Dow.

The show ran for seven seasons between 1981 and 2003. The iconic scene in which Del Boy falls through the bar was recently voted the funniest sitcom moment of all time by the British public.

In the scene, Del Boy – played by Jason – goes to lean back on the bar that he had been resting on. However, he hadn’t noticed that the bar was a liftable slot for waiters to move through.

As he goes to lean back on it while saying “play it nice and cool son, nice and cool” the bar slot is lifted, causing him to fall straight onto the ground. Meanwhile, his friend Trigger (Roger Lloyd-Pack) turns around to look for him.