Love Island star Demi Jones has responded to internet trolls who accused her of “lying” about having thyroid cancer.

The TV personality opened up about her cancer diagnosis last week, having previously updated her 1.1 million Instagram followers about discovering a lump on her neck.

Appearing on Good Morning Britainearlier today (25 May), Jones told hosts Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull: “It’s been a hard thing to process... but I’m OK, that’s the main thing.”

She explained that her thyroid cancer is “really slow-growing”, and that doctors told her she might have had it for “years and years” with no idea.

“I’m really lucky in that I haven’t experienced a lot of trolling [since Love Island],” she said. “I’ve been really lucky coming out of the villa. But there are still people like that.

“Even with my cancer, there were still nasty comments and things like that... Saying, ‘Oh, she’s lying.’ And I just woke up and looked at Instagram and thought, ‘That’s ridiculous.’”

She added: “Unfortunately there are people out there like that... I don’t respond to anything. I never respond to trolling on social media, it’s not worth my time. It makes me sad... I’m not lying about this. It’s a really serious thing, and I don’t want to be going through this.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.