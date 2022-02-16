Denise Van Outen has recalled the time she “had a go” at Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after having too much to drink.

On Tuesday’s episode (15 February) of Steph’s Packed Lunch, the TV presenter spoke about the “shameful” incident that took place at a wedding, where both Martin and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin were also guests.

“[They were] all from quite posh, private Eton-type schools,” said Van Outen. “I was with my then-boyfriend, who works in music, and we were drinking absinthe. I’d never had it before.”

The 47-year-old said that she was drinking with Keane musician Chaplin and “getting really, really plastered”.

“Someone made a comment to me about my accent being a bit common from Essex,” she said. “I can’t remember any of this but I completely went on the turn.”

She continued: “I can’t even tell you what I was saying to them all, but I was going, ‘You’re all a bunch of posh…’ And then someone said to my boyfriend, ‘You better take her back to the hotel room and get her out of here,’ because I was just shouting at all of them going, ‘You’re all from Eton, you posh…’”

Van Outen said that when she woke up the next morning, she “couldn’t remember a thing”.

“Apparently, I was having a go at Chris Martin. All of them. Terrible, shameful. I can’t remember any of it!” said the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist.

