NBA legend Dennis Rodman has assured fans that he’s “alive and well” after false reports of his passing spread on social media.

On Tuesday, fans of the 63-year-old retired Chicago Bulls star fell victim to an April Fools Day prank that claimed he’d died from an “autoerotic asphyxiation accident.”

Hours after the concerning posts went viral, Rodman debunked the rumors in an Instagram post.

“Yesss Sirr Alive and Well What’s up,” he wrote, alongside a picture of him giving the camera a two thumbs up while sporting a red Chicago Bulls hat.

In the comments, fans expressed their relief about the viral post, regarding Rodman’s alleged death, being a prank.

“I swear I was just coming to check,” one person wrote, while another added: “Definitely came straight here.”

“I was just coming to check,” a third reiterated. “As I got older I realized Dennis Rodman was that dude for real.”

Earlier today (April 1), the account Memerunnergpt, a page that shares memes made by AI, shared a fake Facebook post about Rodman’s death, alleging he was “found in his apartment.” Although some fans fell for the prank, other people in the comments said it was “not funny” and that jokes about death on April Fool’s Day are “out of line.”

Rodman was one of the biggest basketball stars in the U.S., as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. He first entered the NBA in 1986, playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was a small forward and power forward, as he played for a range of teams, like the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. Rodman, who is considered one of the best rebounding forwards in the NBA, ended his career in 2006, playing for the Brighton Bears.

Dennis Rodman responds to April Fool’s joke that he died ( Getty Images )

Rodman’s daughter, Trinity, is also an athlete, as she’s an American professional soccer player for the United States National Team. However, she’s had a rocky relationship with her father, which she addressed during an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in December.

“We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot,” Trinity said after she was asked why she felt this was the right time to speak out about her father. “I guess it’s just the anger that I haven’t been able to let out is like difficult for me.”

She said the relationship between her and her dad has been so damaged that she has “lost hope” in it being repaired.

“I answer the phone [when he calls] now for my conscience to be like, he needed to hear my voice before anything happens. Like that’s why I answer the phone, not for me... He’s not a dad,” she said. “Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

Rodman later responded to these comments and publicly apologized to his daughter. “Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” he wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram in December. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.”

“I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that,” he added. “I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad.”