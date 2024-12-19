Dennis Rodman responds to daughter’s claims about ‘not being a dad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dennis Rodman has attempted to publicly apologize to his daughter Trinity after her comments about their relationship.

Trinity appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (December 18), where she admitted that she didn’t see her father as a parent. “He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” she said during the episode.

The five-time NBA champion and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later responded to Trinity in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday evening. His post featured a video with the camera panning over various printed-out photos of himself and Trinity together as he apologized in a lengthy caption.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” the caption read. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.

“I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad.”

Dennis Rodman (left) issued a public apology in an Instagram post to his daughter Trinity (right) ( Getty Images )

He also noted that he makes sure to watch her soccer games, whether she would want him there or not.

“FYI: I watch you play all the time,” Rodman wrote. “Actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love all my kids.”

During the episode, Trinity recalled a time her father showed up to a game during her rookie season with the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2021.

“I think it’s like halfway through the first half and I hear [his voice],” she said. “I’m like, oh my f***ing gosh, like, there’s no way this is happening right now. Mind you, I haven’t seen him in or talked to him in months.”

Despite feeling upset about the situation, she ultimately ran up to him in tears after the game and they hugged each other. “Then I walk over, and again there are cameras everywhere, he grabs my head and I just start bawling into his arms as if it’s a daddy-daughter-like…” she told Cooper.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Trinity revealed why she felt like now was the right time to publicly speak out about her father.

“We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot,” she said. “I guess it’s just the anger that I haven’t been able to let out is, like, difficult for me.”