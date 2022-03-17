The Derry Girls season three trailer has dropped – just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

The Channel 4 comedy drama that follows a group of Northern Irish schoolgirls (and one “wee English fella”), is written by Lisa McGee and partly based on her own experiences growing up during the Troubles.

While season one was set in 1990s Derry and season two was set during the peace process, the third will show that, even if Northern Ireland is growing up, “this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon”.

Fans of the show could barely contain their excitement on Twitter, with one person writing: “I’m doing cartwheels.”

“Oh my god there are no words on earth to describe how much I love Derry Girls,” added another.

A third said: “Canna even begin to express how buzzin I am for the new series of Derry Girls.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn will all return to the cast to play the teenagers, along with Siobhan McSweeney as the straight-talking Sister Michael.

The release date for Derry Girls season three (the show’s last) hasn’t been announced yet, but it is “coming soon”.

Read our interview with McGee about how the Irish sitcom took over telly, here.