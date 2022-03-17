Derry Girls: Fans are ‘howling’ over the season three trailer
First glimpse of the show was released on St Patrick’s Day
The Derry Girls season three trailer has dropped – just in time for St Patrick’s Day.
The Channel 4 comedy drama that follows a group of Northern Irish schoolgirls (and one “wee English fella”), is written by Lisa McGee and partly based on her own experiences growing up during the Troubles.
While season one was set in 1990s Derry and season two was set during the peace process, the third will show that, even if Northern Ireland is growing up, “this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon”.
Fans of the show could barely contain their excitement on Twitter, with one person writing: “I’m doing cartwheels.”
“Oh my god there are no words on earth to describe how much I love Derry Girls,” added another.
A third said: “Canna even begin to express how buzzin I am for the new series of Derry Girls.”
Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn will all return to the cast to play the teenagers, along with Siobhan McSweeney as the straight-talking Sister Michael.
The release date for Derry Girls season three (the show’s last) hasn’t been announced yet, but it is “coming soon”.
Read our interview with McGee about how the Irish sitcom took over telly, here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies