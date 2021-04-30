Showtime has released a mysterious teaser for Dexter’s revival series, with Michael C Hall playing the main serial killer.

The new 30-second clip links to the season eight finale, by showing Dexter Morgan in the woods, hiding from authorities by disguising himself as a logger in Oregon.

The video sees a fire pit burning in a forest, with an axe stuck in a wood stump while Nina Simone’s “Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” plays in the background.

As the verses say, “I’m just a soul whose intentions are good. Oh Lord, please don’t let me be misunderstood,” Hall looks straight at the camera and grins.

The 2006 show followed Dexter Morgan, a man who lives a double life.

He works as a forensic technician for the police division in Miami during the day and kills other murderers in his spare time.

Dexter ‘Misunderstood’ teaser

The revival series cast includes American actors Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Oscar Wahlberg, Jamie Chung and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Showtime has revealed that the revival will be a 10-episode limited series set to hit the network this autumn.

The last season of the original Dexter show didn’t go down very well with viewers.

Earlier this year, producer Clyde Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter: “We basically do get to start from scratch... 10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

He added: “We’re not undoing anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years.”