Here’s Diane Sawyer’s brilliant response to Ted Lasso’s date proposition

American ABC broadcast legend Diane Sawyer has responded to being mentioned in the season two premiere of Ted Lasso.

The hit Apple+ television series stars Jason Sudeikis as the endlessly positive American football coach Ted Lasso, who is unexpectedly brought in to oversee a Premier League team, despite having no knowledge of association football before being hired.

The show was recently nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, making it the most nominated first-season comedy of all time.

In the season two premiere, Lasso is asked by AFC Richmond boss Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) “what [he] would say” to a post-match drink. Lasso replied: “Oh, the same thing I’d say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: Yes, please.”

Now, Sawyer has directly responded to the request, taking to social media for the first time in over 14 months.

“Dear Ted Lasso — I’m in. Your move,” Sawyer quipped in response.

A reply ensued from the official Ted Lasso Twitter account. “Oh my … you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala,” their Tweet began. “Any chance you like biscuits?”

Talking to British Vogue last week, Sudeikis opened up about his decision to wear a jumper supporting England football players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Sancho after it went viral on social media.

“The idea struck me the day before our show’s premiere,” he said. “I just felt it was necessary to use the platform of our big, fancy ‘worldwide premiere’ to try and personify our show’s support of those three young men”.

The actor went on to praise the way he and the crew have been treated in England: “The country has welcomed us and our production with open arms, hearts and minds. As well as bestowing us with so many of the kind, talented, and hard-working people that work on the show”.