Dick and Dom say they got letters from funeral directors admitting they played Bogies on the job

The game, which featured on their CBBC show in the Noughties, saw the presenting duo shout ‘bogies’ at increasing volume in public places

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 09 March 2023 12:11
Comments
Dick and Dom play giant game of bogies at festival

Dick and Dom have discussed the legacy of their game, Bogies, two decades after their hit children’s show Dick & Dom in da Bungalow began on the BBC.

In the game, presenting duo Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood would visit places where silence or discretion were required, such as art galleries, high-end restaurants and plays.

They would then take it in turns to say “bogies” at increasing volume until they were yelling the word, to the confusion and bewilderment of members of the public.

In a new interview in Thei, the pair discussed the fact that many, many viewers of the show had started playing Bogies in real life.

The duo revealed that they even received letters from funeral directors admitting to playing the game while on the job.

“So wrong,” said McCourt. “Nothing to do with us.”

In the interview, the presenters also reminisced about letters of complaint they received from viewers. McCourt showed the publication one on his phone that read: “Dear sirs, what in heaven’s name are the powers that be at the BBC doing allowing such a revolting, humiliating, gungy, stomach-churning programme such as this?”

Dick & Dom in da Bungalow won numerous Baftas during its run, from 2002 and 2006.

Since the mid-Noughties, the pair have worked performing DJ sets at students’ unions in universities across the UK, as well as performing at major British festivals.

They are about to start touring a 20-year anniversary live reboot of their original show.

Dick and Dom in da Bungalow Live is on from 11 March to 14 May.

Comments

