Josh Weinstein, one of the showrunners of Disenchantment, has reassured fans following the news that the Netflix series is coming to an end.

The cartoon, developed by Weinstein and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, will release its fifth and final season on 1 September.

Disenchantment is set in a fantasy world, and sees Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) voice “Bean”, a wayward princess in the kingdom of Dreamland. Eric Andre and Nat Faxon also star, as the sarcastic demon Luci and feeble elf Elfo.

While the news of its cancellation came as a shock to many fans of the series, Weinstein has clarified the situation on social media, insisting that the impending finish had been known “long before” before the new episodes were written.

A fan asked him on Twitter: “Disenchantment is coming back for one last season! Was it you who tweeted a while ago that you’d planned for a six-season story? Did you get a chance to wrap up everything you wanted in this final season?”

Weinstein responded: “Hi. Because of strike we can’t promote show but I can talk about it on my social media.

“Yes, we actually got to wrap up everything we wanted cause we knew this was final season long before we started planning it/writing it, then we had long time before strike to finesse/finalise it so I hope fans will be [happy].”

Weinstein previously worked as a writer on The Simpsons – serving as showrunner for two years with collaborator Bill Oakley throughout seasons seven and eight.

Earlier this week, Netflix released a trailer for the new batch of Disenchanment episodes, sharing the clip in a post captioned: “HEAR YE! HEAR YE! THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT IS AMONG US! Season Five premieres on 1 September, only on Netflix. Please enjoy our Final Teaser as we rally momentum for Bean’s shocking conclusion! More to come soon...”

Bean and Elfo in ‘Disenchantment' (Netflix)

Before the announcement by Netflix, fans had speculated that the series may not even be returning for a fifth season.

“Glad Disenchantment will be able to finish its story. It’s been rarer and rarer for shows to do that these days,” one relieved viewer wrote.

“Sad it’s the final season but also very happy we are getting the ending the writers built towards and not canceled early like so many shows on Netflix,” another agreed.

Disenchantment returns to Netflix on 1 September 2023.