Netflix has a busy August lined up.

The streaming service will this month unveil new seasons of acclaimed shows, including Heartstopper, as well as a wide selection of new documentaries on subjects ranging from Jake Paul to the Johnny Dep-Amber Heard court case.

For the second time in a month, Netflix will also add a new HBO show following a new deal with the premium cable network.

Find a full list of every movie being added to Netflix in August 2023 below – and a rundown of everything being removed from the service here.

NB: The Independent creates this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

Original

TV

1 August

Nineteen to Twenty season one

2 August

Choona season one

My Happy Marriage season one (new episodes every Wednesday)

3 August

Heartstopper season two

The Lincoln Lawyer season two, part two

Heartstopper’ season two (Netflix)

4 August

The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge season one

Fatal Seduction volume two

5 August

King the Land season one (new episode)

6 August

King the Land season one (new episode)

8 August

Zombieverse season one

10 August

Marry My Dead Body – US

Painkiller

11 August

Down for Love season one

12 August

Behind Your Touch (new episodes every Saturday)

16 August

The Chosen One season one

17 August

My Dad the Bounty Hunter season one

The Upshaws part four

18 August

Guns & Gulaabs season one – US

Mask Girl season one

22 August

Lighthouse season one

23 August

Destined with You season one

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

24 August

Ragnarok season three

Who is Erin Carter? season one

Evin Ahmad in ‘Who is Erin Carter?’ (Netflix)

30 August

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins season one

31 August

Choose Love season one

One Piece season one

Movies

2 August

Soulcatcher

3 August

Head to Head

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

11 August

Heart of Stone

18 August

Love, Sex and Candles – US

The Monkey King

10 Days of a Bad Man

22 August

Copshop

23 August

Squared Love Everlasting

25 August

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Documentary

1 August

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

2 August

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

3 August

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

4 August

The Hunt for Veerappan

8 August

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Untold: Johnny Football

Uzo Aduba leads new Netflix series ‘Painkiller’ (Netflix)

15 August

Untold: Hall of Shame

16 August

At Home with the Furys

Depp v Heard – US

22 August

Untold: Swamp Kings

30 August

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone – UK

Comedy

15 August

Jared Freid: 37 and Single – US

Kids

7 August

Gabby’s Dollhouse season eight

28 August

Princess Power season two

31 August

Karate Sheep season two – US

Anime

8 August

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2

10 August

Mech Cadets season one

24 August

Baki Hanma season two, part two

Tommy Fury in new documentary series ‘At Home with the Furys’ (Netflix)

Game

1 August

Cut the Rope Daily (Android and iOS) – US

8 August

WrestleQuest (Android and iOS) – US

LICENCED

TV

1 August

Fisk

Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday

Pawn Stars season 14 – US

Ugly Betty – US

8 August

Starstruck – UK

11 August

Saving Our Marriage – US

’Ugly Betty’ is coming to Netflix US (ABC)

14 August

Ackley Bridge series five – UK

15 August

Ancient Aliens season 15 – US

Ballers – US

Eye of the Storm season one – US

18 August

Derry Girls series three

The final series of ‘Derry Girls’ is coming to Netflix (PA Wire)

Movies

1 August

Bee Movie – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US

Coming to America – US

Despicable Me – US

Despicable Me 2 – US

Eat Pray Love – US

The Fast and the Furious – US

2 Fast 2 Furious – US

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US

Fast & Furious – US

Fast 5 aka Fast & Furious 5 – US

Fatale – US

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US

Friends with Benefits – US

The Furnace – US

It’s Complicated – US

The Jerk – US

Just Go With It – US

Lost in Translation – US

‘Lost in Translation’ (Focus Features)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – US

No Strings Attached – US

Non-Stop – US

Paprika – UK

Poms – US

The River Wild – US

Terminator: Genisys – US

Trauma Centre – US

The Wife – US

‘The Wife’ is coming to Netflix US ( Picturehouse Entertainment)

2 August

Lansky – US

10 August

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – UK

Jagun Jagun – US

14 August

Paddington – US

15 August

The Founder – UK

16 August

OMG! Oh My Girl – US

18 August

Carancho – US

Crane World – US

White Elephant – US

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is coming to Netflix UK (Sony Pictures)

Documentary

1 August

Tiger 24 – US

Comedy

11 August

All The Queens Men – US

Sommore: “A Queen With No Spades” – US

23 August

The Big Short – US

Kids

14 August

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle season four – US