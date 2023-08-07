Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming to streaming service in August 2023
Including, for one of the first times, an HBO show
Netflix has a busy August lined up.
The streaming service will this month unveil new seasons of acclaimed shows, including Heartstopper, as well as a wide selection of new documentaries on subjects ranging from Jake Paul to the Johnny Dep-Amber Heard court case.
For the second time in a month, Netflix will also add a new HBO show following a new deal with the premium cable network.
Find a full list of every movie being added to Netflix in August 2023 below – and a rundown of everything being removed from the service here.
Original
TV
1 August
Nineteen to Twenty season one
2 August
Choona season one
My Happy Marriage season one (new episodes every Wednesday)
3 August
Heartstopper season two
The Lincoln Lawyer season two, part two
4 August
The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge season one
Fatal Seduction volume two
5 August
King the Land season one (new episode)
6 August
King the Land season one (new episode)
8 August
Zombieverse season one
10 August
Marry My Dead Body – US
Painkiller
11 August
Down for Love season one
12 August
Behind Your Touch (new episodes every Saturday)
16 August
The Chosen One season one
17 August
My Dad the Bounty Hunter season one
The Upshaws part four
18 August
Guns & Gulaabs season one – US
Mask Girl season one
22 August
Lighthouse season one
23 August
Destined with You season one
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
24 August
Ragnarok season three
Who is Erin Carter? season one
30 August
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins season one
31 August
Choose Love season one
One Piece season one
Movies
2 August
Soulcatcher
3 August
Head to Head
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
11 August
Heart of Stone
18 August
Love, Sex and Candles – US
The Monkey King
10 Days of a Bad Man
22 August
Copshop
23 August
Squared Love Everlasting
25 August
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Documentary
1 August
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
2 August
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
3 August
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
4 August
The Hunt for Veerappan
8 August
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Untold: Johnny Football
15 August
Untold: Hall of Shame
16 August
At Home with the Furys
Depp v Heard – US
22 August
Untold: Swamp Kings
30 August
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone – UK
Comedy
15 August
Jared Freid: 37 and Single – US
Kids
7 August
Gabby’s Dollhouse season eight
28 August
Princess Power season two
31 August
Karate Sheep season two – US
Anime
8 August
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2
10 August
Mech Cadets season one
24 August
Baki Hanma season two, part two
Game
1 August
Cut the Rope Daily (Android and iOS) – US
8 August
WrestleQuest (Android and iOS) – US
LICENCED
TV
1 August
Fisk
Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday
Pawn Stars season 14 – US
Ugly Betty – US
8 August
Starstruck – UK
11 August
Saving Our Marriage – US
14 August
Ackley Bridge series five – UK
15 August
Ancient Aliens season 15 – US
Ballers – US
Eye of the Storm season one – US
18 August
Derry Girls series three
Movies
1 August
Bee Movie – US
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US
Coming to America – US
Despicable Me – US
Despicable Me 2 – US
Eat Pray Love – US
The Fast and the Furious – US
2 Fast 2 Furious – US
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US
Fast & Furious – US
Fast 5 aka Fast & Furious 5 – US
Fatale – US
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US
Friends with Benefits – US
The Furnace – US
It’s Complicated – US
The Jerk – US
Just Go With It – US
Lost in Translation – US
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – US
No Strings Attached – US
Non-Stop – US
Paprika – UK
Poms – US
The River Wild – US
Terminator: Genisys – US
Trauma Centre – US
The Wife – US
2 August
Lansky – US
10 August
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – UK
Jagun Jagun – US
14 August
Paddington – US
15 August
The Founder – UK
16 August
OMG! Oh My Girl – US
18 August
Carancho – US
Crane World – US
White Elephant – US
Documentary
1 August
Tiger 24 – US
Comedy
11 August
All The Queens Men – US
Sommore: “A Queen With No Spades” – US
23 August
The Big Short – US
Kids
14 August
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle season four – US
