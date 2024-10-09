Doc Harris death: Legendary Dragon Ball Z narrator dies at 76

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Canadian voice actor Doc Harris, the original English-language narrator of the iconic Dragon Ball Z anime series, has died aged 76.

His death was confirmed by Canadian trade publication Broadcast Dialogue, which reported that he died at the Vancouver General Hospital on 5 October. Harris had undergone minor surgery last month.

Born Gilbert Achinleck on 3 August 1948, Harris started his career in Canadian radio stations long before he became the beloved narrator on Dragon Ball Z, the anime series based on the manga by Akira Toriyama.

Harris voiced over 200 episodes of the series between 1996 and 2003.

His first job as Gil Harris was at CKOM in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1970, after which he worked at multiple radio stations in Sudbury, Hamilton, and Toronto under the name Doc Holliday. In 1973, he started at Vancouver station CKLG as Doc Harris, and then continued to foster a successful career in radio, working primarily in Vancouver stations.

Dragon Ball Z fans have posted tributes to Harris on X, remembering fondly his distinctive closing line on each episode: “Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z!”

“No Goku, no Vegeta, Buu finding Kami tower and Doc Harris delivering the most chilling ‘find out next time’ of my childhood, RIP legend!” one fan posted on X.

“Doc Harris was part of what made Dragon Ball so magical. His voice made an entire generation of anime fans hyped for every single episode. A legend,” posted another.

Actor Ian James Corlett, who did the English voice for the character Goku on Dragon Ball Z in 1996-97 described Harris as “one of a kind” in a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Doc was a HUGE force in my early career. More than just a DH, he lived and breathed music. He also had a keen eye for movies,” Corlett wrote.

Harris also worked on other animated series like My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Barbie And The Rockers: Out Of This World, Monster Rancher, Eat-Man ’98, Sister Blue, and Camp Candy.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died earlier this year, aged 68.