For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies has addressed the fandom’s criticism of the Jodie Whittaker era, while making a promise about David Tennant that may upset viewers.

Davies, who spearheaded the long-running science-fiction show’s revival in 2005, has returned as showrunner, with his first new series set to launch on Saturday (11 May).

The writer’s fresh iteration of Doctor Who, which will controversially cater to US audiences for the first time, is being led by Ncuti Gatwa, who made his debut at the end of a series of specials that welcomed back former Time Lord star David Tennant.

According to Davies, though, Tennant will “absolutely” never return, with the writer sharing an off-screen conclusion to his version of the character.

“I think he died,” he told The Times. “I’m going to start saying that. He went to Venice, 2063, when the city sank, and he went into a whirlpool, which is really sad.

“David is parked and retired and it’s all Ncuti’s show now. Genuinely. Not that David might be coming back – he’s absolutely not coming back.”

Davies also reflected on Whittaker’s tenure in the series, which was overseen by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall.

David Tennant will ‘absolutely’ never return to ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC )

Whittaker was the first woman to play the role, and the three series and five specials she starred in are considered the show’s most divisive since its 2005 revival.

After both Whittaker and Chibnall left, fans claimed that the show was in need of saving when Davies signed on to return – and the writer has now addressed this belief.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I know people were saying that and it’s not really fair for me to comment. But I loved Jodie. My friend Chris Chibnall was writing it.”

He suggested that “public opinion” of those series is more positive than what you would find online.

“I think we’re having to cope with an internet age in which fandom is very critical, but it’s not public opinion,” he said.

Jodie Whittaker in ‘Doctor Who’ ( CASEY CRAFFORD/BBC AMERICA/BBC STUDIOS )

Earlier this year, Davies liked posts from angry Doctor Who fans concerning the release plans for the new series.

When the return date was announced, it was revealed new episodes would debut at midnight on BBC iPlayer before airing in its usual time slot on a Saturday night.

This move comes after the series struck a deal with Disney+, where new episodes will become available globally at the same time as the UK.

While this is very good news for fans of the show outside of the UK, long-time fans of the show have been left saddened by the move as they’re concerned social media will be filled with spoilers.