Billie Piper has excited Doctor Who fans after expressing a desire to return to the show.

Days after it was announced that Russell T Davies would be returning to oversee the BBC series, Piper has said she would reprise the role of Rose Tyler “if the circumstances and the story were right”.

Twitter user @whovianlife revealed that Piper made the revelation in a Cameo video recorded for a fan.

“Would I ever go back? I think if the circumstances and the story were right,” the I Hate Suzie co-creator and star said.

“I feel like I’ve had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it. I feel like my kids are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything.”

Doctor Who fans have been left hyped by the news, with many believing Davies’ return to be one of the “circumstances” Piper is alluding to; she previously returned as Rose for an audio series devised by the writer.

“We are lighting all the candles for this,” one fan wrote, with others expressing hope for an appearance in the 60th-anniversary special in 2022. One fan said Piper’s return would be the perfect way to usher in “the new RTD2 Era”.

Billie Piper tells ‘Doctor Who’ fan she’d be up for returning to BBC show (Cameo)

Piper was the first companion of the BBC’s revamped series, starring alongside Christopher Eccleston in 2005 and David Tennant in 2006. Davies quit the show in 2009.

The next series of Doctor Who will be Jodie Whittaker’s final run as the Time Lord.