Doctor Who fans are on tenterhooks following the latest tease from Russell T Davies.

The showrunner, who is returning to oversee the show in time for its 60th anniversary, has appeared to tease a big return – but fans are still waiting for official confirmation.

On Sunday (15 May), the official Doctor Who Instagram page shared a collection of emojis, including two hearts and a diamond.

In a comment underneath the post, Davies wrote: “They’re back!”

This has led to intense fan speculation that former Time Lord stars, including David Tennant, could be on the cusp of returning to the sci-fi show.

A big ‘Doctor Who’ return is being teased on Instagram (Instagram)

This photo is very similar to the one that teased the announcement of Ncuti Gatwa’s casting as the new Doctor on Sunday (9 May). News of Gatwa’s casting arrived one hour after it was teased.

The Sex Education star will join the show once Jodie Whittaker completes her tenure as the Time Lord in a forthcoming special

Watch this space to find out who exactly Davies is referring to.