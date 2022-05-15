Doctor Who fans on tenterhooks as Russell T Davis teases big return with cryptic Instagram comment
Viewers are expecting big news imminently
Doctor Who fans are on tenterhooks following the latest tease from Russell T Davies.
The showrunner, who is returning to oversee the show in time for its 60th anniversary, has appeared to tease a big return – but fans are still waiting for official confirmation.
On Sunday (15 May), the official Doctor Who Instagram page shared a collection of emojis, including two hearts and a diamond.
In a comment underneath the post, Davies wrote: “They’re back!”
This has led to intense fan speculation that former Time Lord stars, including David Tennant, could be on the cusp of returning to the sci-fi show.
This photo is very similar to the one that teased the announcement of Ncuti Gatwa’s casting as the new Doctor on Sunday (9 May). News of Gatwa’s casting arrived one hour after it was teased.
The Sex Education star will join the show once Jodie Whittaker completes her tenure as the Time Lord in a forthcoming special
Watch this space to find out who exactly Davies is referring to.
