Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Doctor Who fans have been treated to a glimpse of the show’s centenary special, “The Power of the Doctor”.

The new episode, out next month, will be Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance as the 13th Time Lord.

In the centenary special, she will be up against a triple threat of Daleks, Cybermen, and Sacha Dhawan’s The Master.

The new photos, shared on Twitter, offer a peek at some of the Doctor’s old friends, who are reprising their roles for the special, from Ace (Sophie Aldred) to Tegan (Janet Fielding).

“Old friends and enemies reunite,” the post teased.

Other photos see The Master and Mandip Gill’s Yaz going head-to-head, while more show the dreaded Cybermen back on the scene.

John Bishop will reprise his role as companion Dan Lewis for the episode.

A specific release date in October is yet to be revealed.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said Whittaker’s send-off will be “thrilling, epic and emotional”.

Whittaker, who has played the Doctor for five years, will be replaced in the role by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

It was recently claimed that Gatwa had to hire protection after the announcement that he is the new star of Doctor Who.

Read about his journey from Netflix fan-favourite to Time Lord here.