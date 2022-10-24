Jump to content

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker meets classic Doctors as last episode marks BBC centenary

Whittaker’s last episode of ‘Doctor Who’ aired on Sunday

Isobel Lewis
Monday 24 October 2022 10:19
Comments
Jodie Whittaker meets previous versions of the Doctor on last Doctor Who episode

Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who featured surprise cameos from a number of the show’s former stars.

The Broadchurch actor bowed out as the Doctor during Sunday night’s special “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.

In the episode, Whittaker’s Doctor faces off against her nemesis The Master (Sacha Dhawan) once again, who has brought the Daleks and Cybermen together to defeat the Doctor.

The Master makes the Doctor take part in a “forced regeneration”, in which he regenerates into her body and is able to control the Tardis.

On the brink of her own death, Whittaker finds herself in a deserted liminal space, where she is greeted by a man in black and red robes.

It is revealed to be David Bradley, representing the first Doctor William Hartnell. Bradley portrayed Hartnell, who died in 1975, in the 2013 TV drama An Adventure in Space and Time about the making of Doctor Who.

“Well, you’re obviously the more determined of us,” he explained to a shocked looking Whittaker. “You refused to pass through. Quite the strength of character, this incarnation.”

David Bradley appeared as first Doctor William Hartnell

(BBC)

The figure before her then morphs between a number of actors who played the Doctor in the original version of the show, before it was rebooted in 2005.

Bradley turns into sixth Doctor actor Colin Baker, with fifth Doctor Peter Davison following.

Paul McGann, who played the eighth Doctor also appears, although not dressed in the same costume as the previous Doctors.

He explains that this is because he “doesn’t do robes”, prompting eye rolls from Sylvester McCoy’s seventh Doctor.

“There’s always one that has to be different,” McCoy says, with McGann responding: “I’m a manifestation of our consciousness, I can wear what I like.”

Fans had expected that the episode would end with Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa, the Sex Education star who will take over the role next year.

Eighth Doctor Paul McGann made an appearance

(BBC)

However, in a shock twist, she turned into David Tennant, the fan-favourite Doctor who played the role from 2005 to 2010.

Fans were thoroughly surprised by the unexpected regeneration scene, with Star Wars actor John Boyega tweeting: “David Tennant- The best doctor ever!!!”

Tennant will star in three special episodes of Doctor Who in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary. Gatwa’s first episode will air in the 2023 festive period.

Doctor Who returns November 2023 on BBC One.

