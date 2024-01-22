Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa has appeared to address the reports his companion co-star Millie Gibson will be replaced after just one series.

It’s been claimed that Gibson, who made her debut as Ruby Sunday on the BBC series on Christmas Day 2023, will not be a long-time fixture as the Time Lord’s new companion.

According to a Mirror report, former Coronation Street actor Gibson, 19, will be written out of the show by Russell T Davies during the forthcoming eight-episode series, which is set to commence in May, and will be replaced by Varada Sethu, who starred in Star Wars spin-off Andor. Sethu’s other credits include the films Jurassic World Dominion and Now You See Me 2.

Gibson’s possible return in series 15 will reportedly “tie up loose ends”.

While The Independent has contacted the BBC, as well as Gibson’s representatives and Bad Wolf Productions, for comment, Gatwa seemingly referred to the claims on Instagram

Posting on Instagram Storie, Gatwa shared a photo of himself and Gibson in costume on the set of Doctor Who, writing: “My lil,” and adding a heart emoji.

Gibson’s allegedly sudden departure has proved shocking for fans, especially considering her debut episode was met with acclaim. Critic Ed Power writing in The Independent’s five-star review of the special, called Gibson performance “wonderful”.

More than seven million people watched the Christmas episode in its first week of its release.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of her Doctor Who debut in December, Gibson said that being a companion to the Doctor is like being part of “a community that only people who have experienced it understand”.

She added: “Ruby has a relationship with the Doctor that I don’t think the audience has necessarily seen before ... She really humanises him and balances him to be more like her, really – more innocent and pure and human, which is so beautiful to watch.”

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in ‘Doctor Who' (BBC)

Series 14 of Doctor Who is expected to return in May on the BBC and Disney Plus internationally. Appearing in the new series will be Yasmin Finney’s Rose, who was introduced during a series of specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate in November.

Rose, who is the daughter of Tate’s character Donna Noble, is transgender – and the BBC expertly shut down complaints about her appearance on its complaints website, stating: “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”