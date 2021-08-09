Michael Sheen has topped a poll of more than 10,000 Doctor Who fans as the most popular choice to be the next star.

Last month, it was announced that Jodie Whittaker would step down as the lead role in the long-running BBC sci-fi series towards the end of 2022.

Before her departure, Whittaker’s iteration of the Time Lord will appear in another series of episodes, as well as three specials airing in Autumn 2022.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also depart the series at the same time.

It is not yet known who will replace Whittaker as the next Doctor Who star.

You can click here for a rundown of the most widely discussed candidates, which includes It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander and I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel.

A recent poll by the Radio Times asked more than 10,000 Who fans who they’d like to see take over the role.

Sheen topped the list, receiving 20 per cent of the overall vote.

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Richard Ayoade came in second, having secured 15 per cent of the vote, while Jo Martin (Holby City) received 11 per cent.

Fleabag star Andrew Scott received seven per cent of the vote. You can read the full results of the poll here.

Despite the speculation, the BBC is unlikely to announce who will replace Whittaker or quite some time.