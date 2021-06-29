Singer and actor Olly Alexander has poured cold water on rumours that he is set to take over the lead role from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.

Unverified reports from last weekend had claimed that the Years & Years musician, who recently drew rave reviews for his performance in It’s a Sin, was being lined up as the next Timelord.

However, a statement shared by Alexander’s representatives has insisted there is nothing to the rumours.

“Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation,” wrote the artist’s manager, Martha Kinn, on Instagram.

“As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true. As ‘Ood’ as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

Rumours surfaced earlier this year that Whittaker was set to step down as The Doctor after the next series concludes.

However, a recent report in The Sun claimed that a “BBC insider” said that producers are remaining “tight-lipped” about the character’s future, and insisted that there is still “lots more to come” from Whittaker in the role.

Alexander is best known as the frontman of the dance band Years & Years. However, he is also an actor, and drew rave reviews for his performance in Russell T Davies’s acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin earlier this year.