The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has shared the “wildest” request she received from former president Donald Trump during her eight months working as the White House’s director of communications.

After several years of working in various roles within the Trump administration, Griffin, 35, assumed the role of the White House spokesperson and assistant to the president in April 2020. Eight months later, she resigned from the role before joining The View permanently in 2022.

On Tuesday’s (July 23) episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Griffin was asked by a fan what the “wildest thing” to come across her desk was during her time working for Trump.

“This is going to be dark,” she prefaced, before sharing: “To be honest, one day he wanted to have Kanye West come do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country.

“I can think of few things less unifying than that,” she laughed. “We were like, ‘Not the time or place, sir.’”

Rapper West, 47, has faced significant backlash in recent years for making a series of antisemitic remarks.

Last month, Griffin, a self-proclaimed “Republican in exile,” according to her X bio, joined her fellow co-hosts in urging President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee after his “worrisome” debate against Trump.

“Donald Trump was a mess. He lied his way through it,” she said, “but Joe Biden’s performance was so bad that it eclipsed everything that Donald Trump said. He needs to put country before his own ambition and he needs to step aside and pass the baton.”

Days after Biden abandoned his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Griffin praised Harris’s campaign, saying: “I am blown away by her digital operation.

“[She] had 24 hours to stand this up. She is all over TikTok, she has turned things that seem cringy into making her seem cool,” Griffin said on The View’s Wednesday (July 24) segment. “This feels Obama-level energy and Trump world is not ready for it.”

Griffin has previously argued that Trump is “not as sharp as he was in 2016.” “[He’s] not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” she said in March. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way.”

She added: “But Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three-and-a-half years younger than President Joe Biden.”

Back in 2020, when Griffin announced she was departing Trump’s administration, she called the role an “honor of a lifetime.”

She said that she was “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure.”