The View hosts urge Joe Biden to step down after ‘worrisome’ presidential debate

The View hosts have reacted to President Joe Biden’s shaky first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, calling on Biden to step down if the Democrats hope to win the 2024 election.

On Thursday (June 27), Biden repeatedly stuttered over his responses during the 90-minute debate, while Trump continued to flagrantly spout lies and falsehoods.

“Most of us are in mourning,” co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, said during the talk show’s Friday morning episode.

Co-host Joy Behar, 81, found that despite Trump lying “dozens of times,” he did so in a “nice, clear voice.” She further urged Biden, also 81, to step down and allow for another Democratic nominee to run against Trump.

“It kind of pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced if we want to defeat Donald Trump in November,” Sara Haines agreed, further arguing that Democrats need to stop defending Biden by “spinning the age issue.”

Biden’s age has been a constant concern throughout his presidency, with people questioning whether he’s physically and mentally fit enough to continue running the country.

“I think Biden’s team saw it coming,” Haines continued. “I think that’s why they pushed for an earlier debate, so they’d have time to change course if needed, but they’ve got to act fast. I’d implore those closest to the president to have those very hard conversations they’re going to need to have. Not just for political ramifications, for humanity, for integrity, and for his legacy. That’s all on the line right now.”

open image in gallery ‘Most of us are in mourning,’ Sunny Hostin said in response to the first presidential debate ( Courtesy of The View/ABC )

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who formerly worked on Trump’s communication team before resigning in 2020, chimed in, saying that she was “genuinely in shock” watching the debate, adding that it was “stunningly worse” than expected.

“Donald Trump was a mess. He lied his way through it, but Joe Biden’s performance was so bad that it eclipsed everything that Donald Trump said,” Griffin said. “He needs to put country before his own ambition and he needs to step aside and pass the baton.”

Ana Navarro countered her co-host’s beliefs that Biden should step down, saying: “Until Joe Biden tells me he’s giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden. To me, the binary choice remains the same. He looked elderly yesterday, he sounded elderly, he is elderly, but the choice is no different. It’s a very old man versus a very bad man.

“I’m not going to judge Joe Biden on 90 bad minutes, I’m going to judge Joe Biden on his lifetime career of putting this country first,” she said.

Despite Biden’s poor performance reportedly causing “deep panic” within his party, he’s not planning to drop out and intends to take part in a second debate in September.

Several other celebrities, including Bette Midler and Roseanne Barr, have responded to the debate.

“Fear and grievance, ad infinitum,” Midler, a prominent Democratic supporter, said of Trump on social media. “Every word out of his mouth is a lie. Every single word.”

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Barr tweeted: “As MAGA and pro America as I am…. I take no happiness in this debate. Biden is clearly not here. This is sad. Obama is sacrificing his friend to push his radical policies and I don’t want any of us celebrating after this.

“Yes Trump is clearly the better choice… but let’s take this moment to pray for our country instead.”