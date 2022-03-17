Alyssa Farah Griffin, once White House director of strategic communications and aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence, has made no secret of her dislike for former President Donald Trump.

In Thursday’s edition of The View she reiterated her opposition to Mr Trump seeking office again in especially clear terms.

She has been co-hosting the ABC show this week to give a conservative angle to the panel’s daily topical discussions.

“As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again,” she said.

“I want to see credible Republicans who represent the party I once was so proud of challenge him,” Ms Farah continued. “Put a Larry Hogan [governor of Maryland] on stage against him.”

She added: “Larry Hogan can’t win this year, but show what a real credible Republican looks like.”

Ms Griffin, who served as White House communications director from April 2020 to December 2020 and previously served as both Pentagon spokesperson and press secretary to Mr Pence, has been vocal in blaming Mr Trump for the 6 January Capitol riot.

She was one of the first senior staff to resign after the 2020 election, acknowledging that Joe Biden had won and would be president.

A month later, in the days immediately following the attack on the Capitol, she publicly called for Mr Trump to resign the presidency.

She has in recent months been cooperating with the House of Representatives investigation into the pro-Trump riot and Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

In a previous appearance on the show, Ms Griffin told her co-hosts that two members of her family had boycotted her November 2021 wedding to Justin Griffin over “political differences after I spoke out against President Trump”.

Ms Griffin revealed that her father — conservative media executive and conspiracy theorist Joseph Farah — and her step-mother “didn’t want to attend” her ceremony.