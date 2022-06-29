Late night TV hosts in the US have been responding to details that have emerged about Donald Trump’s actions on 6 January, the day of the Capitol riots.

This week, Cassidy Hutchinson, the top aide to former president Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave damning testimony to a House select committee investigating Trump’s baseless stolen election narrative, and whether he knew a mob of supporters would commit violence at the US Capitol.

Hutchinson testified that Trump threw a meal against the wall after discovering then-US Attorney General Bill Barr had told The Associated Press that the 2020 presidential election was not marred by fraud.

“There was ketchup dripping down the wall” where Trump’s food had impacted the side of the dining room, Hutchinson claimed.

“There were several instances throughout my tenure where I was aware of him throwing dishes or flipping the table cloth to let all of the contents of the table go onto the floor,” she said.

Late night host Trevor Noah, speaking on The Daily Show, said Trump “lost his s***” and “was constantly throwing food tantrums”.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, called the revelations “truly insane”.

Cassidy Hutchinson (AP)

Hutchinson claimed she was told that Trump tried to go to the Capitol himself on the day of the riots. “I’m the f***ing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” he allegedly screamed at his Secret Service agent in the presidential limousine.

When the agent declined to do so, Trump allegedly tried to grab the wheel of the car (known as “The Beast”).

“Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel,” Secret Service agent Robert Engel told Trump, according to Hutchinson. “We are going back to the West Wing, we are not going to the Capitol.”

Trump then allegedly tried to attack Engel.

“That is no way to treat a Secret Service agent. That is how you treat a contestant backstage at the Miss Universe contest,” joked Handler. “It turns out Donald Trump was even more of a s***bag than we previously thought.”

“He went for the throat!” said Stephen Colbert. “When you join the Secret Service you expect to take one for the president, but not from the president.”

Jimmy Fallon added: “Always good when you need a Secret Service to protect the Secret Service.”

On his Truth Social account, Trump has denied the allegations, calling Hutchinson’s testimony “sick” and “fraudulent”.