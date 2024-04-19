The Jinx director compares convicted killer Robert Durst to Donald Trump

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Convicted killer Robert Durst reminded The Jinx director Andrew Jarecki of someone else prone to lying: former US president Donald Trump.

Jarecki spoke to The Independent ahead of the release of The Jinx – Part Two, the sequel to his 2015 hit series about the multiple murder allegations against realty heir Durst, which is set to air on Max this Sunday.

In the first series, Durst lies to Jarecki about being in Madrid in order to get out of an interview, although it later transpires he was in Los Angeles.

“Bob is like a Trump in that way, he’s very good at dodging something,” Jarecki said.

“The Germans have this word ‘Blitzlüge’ – a lightning lie – something you can pull in a second. And so I know Bob was sitting in a restaurant in Los Angeles, listening to some Spanish music and said: ‘I’m sorry I can’t do the interview, I’m in Madrid.’”

Trump, 77, is currently facing criminal trial in New York City over charges of falsifying business records to conceal payments to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Robert Durst (left) and Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Durst’s conviction in 2021 for the 2000 murder of his best friend Susan Berman was partially brought about thanks to The Jinx. While wearing a microphone for the series, Durst was caught unwittingly telling himself in the bathroom: “What did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Less than 24 hours before The Jinx finale aired, Durst was arrested on first-degree murder charges relating to the death of Berman.

The millionaire was first suspected of killing his wife, Kathleen Durst, after her mysterious disappearance in 1982; though, her body has never been found.

In 2001, he was arrested for the murder of his neighbour Morris Black – only to be acquitted of all charges after claiming he acted in self-defence.

In January 2022, Durst died aged 78 of a cardiac arrest after just four months in prison, having suffered a “litany of medical issues”.

The Jinx – Part Two looks at the aftermath of the documentary becoming a national news story in 2015, through to Durst’s eventual conviction and death.

The Jinx – Part Two will air in the US on Sunday 21 April at 10 pm ET/PT, with new episodes debuting weekly on HBO and streaming on Max. UK viewers can watch weekly episodes exclusively on Sky Documentaries and NOW from Monday 22 April.