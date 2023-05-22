Downton Abbey reportedly poised to return for a seventh season

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Downton Abbey fans could have cause for celebration as new rumours of a comeback have emerged.

The hit historical drama series began in 2010 and aired six series before its conclusion in 2015. As well as this, the show has been expanded into two feature films, the most recent of which was released in 2022.

Though the story of the people of the Crawley estate has not continued in an episodic format for eight years, reports have claimed that Downton Abbey’s production company is currently casting for a new TV instalment.

According to a source speaking to Mail Online, producers are hoping to welcome back significant stars of the show, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern.

“There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about,” the source told the publication.

“There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens.”

In its series three peak, Downton Abbey attracted an average weekly viewership of 11.5 million viewers.

The source added that there is “huge excitement” surrounding the project in this early stage. “It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended.”

The Independent has contacted Carnival Films, the programme’s production company, for comment.

Downton Abbey: A New Era (© 2022 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

In the show’s final episode, long-time lovers Edith (Laura Carmichael) and Bertie (Harry Haden-Patton) finally got married on New Year’s Eve 1925.

Since then, the two films have continued the family’s adventures.

In 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, the Crawley family went on a grand journey to the South of France to gain insight into the Dowager Countess’s (Maggie Smith) newly inherited villa.