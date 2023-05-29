Dr Ranj Singh accuses This Morning of ‘toxic culture’ as Schofield scandal grows

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former This Morning mainstay Dr Ranj Singh has accused the programme of having a “toxic culture” as ITV is engulfed by the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield’s affair.

The health expert, who appeared on the daytime TV show for 10 years, said he was “increasingly worried” about things that were happening on the programme and how people were being treated.

He claims that after he raised these concerns with top bosses at ITV he was “managed out” and has not appeared on This Morning since then.

Dr Ranj Singh said “it takes more than one person to create a culture” (PA Archive)

It comes amid claims on Sunday that the ITV employee with whom Schofield later had an affair was allegedly 15 years-old when the pair met.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Dr Ranj Singh said: “I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there.”

“However over time I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated,” he continued.

“I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Philip [sic], but I do know the issues with TM go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

The NHS doctor said he complained about the “toxic culture” to the managing director of Daytime TV at ITV, but then found himself being used “less and less” by the programme.

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning has become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out,” he continued.

“But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the “people in power” control the narrative. As we’ve seen, no review of investigation is foolproof.

“Still, I was assured that certain things were going to be addressed and changes made.

“I haven’t worked on the show since... and I am not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today. At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

Phillip Schofield admitted the affair in a statement on Friday (PA Archive)

Despite the ongoing furore and speculation the programme will be axed, ITV bosses have said This Morning will air on Monday as usual.

An ITV spokesperson said: “As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”

It comes as Schofield resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a young male who worked on the programme while he was still married to his wife.

Holly Willoughby, who hosted the mid-morning show alongside Schofield since 2009, said in a statement that his admission of the affair was “very hurtful” after previous denials he had given her.

“It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,” she wrote on an Instagram story posted on Saturday. “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Willoughby is due to be back in the studio from Monday June 5, although it is not yet known who her co-presenter will be.