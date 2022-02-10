Dr Ranj has revealed that he was robbed for his watch after leaving the Brit Awards.

The TV doctor, who is known for being the resident medic on This Morning, attended the ceremony on Tuesday (8 February).

However, after the event, he told his followers that he had his watch stolen while trying to get home.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Dr Ranj – full name Ranjit Singh Sangha – wrote: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the git stole my watch though), but it could’ve been so much worse.”

Later in the message, the Lorraine guest star admitted that he attempted to recover the watch by chasing after the thief, but expressed regret for the potentially dangerous action.

“I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap,” he said.

Hours before the Brits and the robbery, Dr Ranj had posted pictures of the watch on social media.

Concluding the message, he explained that though he was hesitant to publicise this event, he did so to warn others to be vigilant.

He said: “I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night, even in spaces you think are safe.”

Since posting the message late on Wednesday (9 February), Dr Ranj has received messages of support from his fans and celebrity colleagues.

Joe Lycett commented: “Very sorry to hear this xxx” while Gaby Roslin wrote: “No my darling, Hope you’re ok. Sending big love.”