Blu Hydrangea has been crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

The northern Irish drag queen, real name Joshua Cargill, beat out a host of other contestants including Mo Heart of the US to be named the first champion of the BBC Three spin-off series.

Mo Heart finished as the series’ runner-up during Monday’s (8 March) final, while Boston’s Jujubee and east London’s Baga Chipz came in joint 3rd and 4th.

Fans shared their thoughts about the final result on social media, with many proclaiming that the right person had won.

“Blu Hydrangea winning sums up everything good about the All Stars format,” wrote one person.

“She was never a major threat on her season, but came back with looks that knocked everyone out the park, an amazing mindset and a competitiveness that never overpowered her likability. A star!”

“What a deserved winner,” wrote another. “Congratulations to Blu Hydrangea.”

Blu Hydrangea on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World' (BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

“Happy Blu Hydrangea day,” joked someone else. “On 8 March each year we must all wear go out in our best blue socks and crocs to pay respects to the absolute icon who SLAUGHTERED the season. So proud of you @BluHydrangea_ #DragRaceUK.”

After the episode aired, Mo Heart shared her congratulations on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations to My Sister Queen of the World.”

Reacting to their own win, Blu Hydrangea wrote: “HYDRANGEA’S IN THE GAME NOW.

“I have no words… just thank you,” they added.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World can be watched now on BBC iPlayer.