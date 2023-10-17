BBC releases first look of Gary Neville and Emma Grede on Dragons’ Den

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has released new photographs of Gary Neville and Emma Grede ahead of their debut on Dragons’ Den as the show’s first Guest Dragons.

Football commentator and former England player, Neville, 48, and multi-millionaire Kardashian collaborator Grede, 41, will join Den legends Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett in deciding the fate of British entrepreneurs on the forthcoming season of the BBC One show.

The pictures were released on Tuesday (17 October), with the new season slated for release in 2024.

Neville said it was a “privilege” to share his expertise with contestants, while Grede called her participation a “full circle moment”, in their respective statements about filming the well-loved entrepreneurial reality series.

“It’s a pleasure to join the Dragons as a guest for the new series and see some of the amazing pitches from budding entrepreneurs from different walks of life,” the former Manchester United star said. “It was a privilege to share my knowledge and guidance with the brave entrepreneurs who entered the Den, but you’ll have to wait and see whether I committed to any investments!”

Neville, who has an estimated net worth of around £20m, has made a number of investments in Greater Manchester since hanging up his football boots in 2011.

He also set up his investment company Relentless in 2015, with an aim to support new businesses “from launch, through to scale”. The firm also has a property development arm, capitalising on Neville’s extensive experience as a property developer since the sports star was 21.

Grede’s net worth is around £282m (BBC One )

The Sky Sports pundit also co-owns the Salford City football club and boutique Hotel Football overlooking Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, with his former teammates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, and brother Phil Neville.

Meanwhile, Grede, whose net worth is around £282m, shared: “Being back in the UK and joining this series as a Guest Dragon has been amazing and feels very full circle to me.

“Being able to share my own knowledge from the business I’ve built with the entrepreneurs is so important, there’s a lot of major talent in this upcoming series, and I hope it inspires the next generation to create opportunities for themselves,” she added.

Neville’s net worth is around £20m (BBC One )

Grede is a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar shapewear company Skims, the co-founder and CEO of Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand Good American, and co-founder of Kris Jenner’s cleaning supplies company Safely.

On Forbes’s 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women”, Grede has previously appeared as a guest Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank, becoming the first Black woman to appear as a judge on the show.